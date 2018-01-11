Thankfully, this 'feature' will be removed soon.

There's no such thing as a perfect company, and that's something OnePlus learned firsthand throughout 2017. During just the last few months of the year, it was discovered that certain OnePlus phones had a root backdoor and that the company was collecting an exorbitant amount of user data without giving customers a clear way to opt out of it.

In the latest entry of this saga, a user on the OnePlus forums has discovered that a system app by the name of "com.oneplus.clipboard" was collecting information from their OnePlus 3T's clipboard and sending it back to servers owned by Chinese company Alibaba.

This app was found on a 3T running the latest OxygenOS Open Beta with the December 1, 2017 security patch, and after Android Police reached out to OnePlus to get more information about what the heck was going on, this was the response they received:

Our OnePlus beta program is designed to test new features with a selection of our community. This particular feature was intended for HydrogenOS, our operating system for the China market. We will be updating our global OxygenOS beta to remove this feature.

While we are glad to see that this app is being removed, we aren't sure that this is something we'd refer to as a "feature." There's only been a report of this being found on the OnePlus 3T, but we wouldn't be surprised if this made its way to the 3 as well.