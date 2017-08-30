OnePlus is steadily improving the camera on the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update to the OnePlus 5, introducing several camera improvements along with stability tweaks and bug fixes. The update adds noise reduction when taking photos and 60fps video, and improves the overall stability of the camera. OnePlus also improved call functionality for Jio customers in India, and fixed display issues encountered by a few users when placing a call.

Here's the full changelog for the update:

Camera: Photo noise reduction 60 fps video noise and texture improvements Improved Camera stability

Launcher: Added country information of photographers in Shot on OnePlus

Phone: Fixed accidental touches after hanging up Improved Jio call functionality Fixed display issue on calling screen

System: Improved WiFi stability Fixed clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app Fixed display issue of new font Fixed scrolling issue of Play Music



The update comes in at 85MB, and is now rolling out to a "small percentage" OnePlus 5 users today. The broader rollout is scheduled for sometime later this week.