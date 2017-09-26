Latest OxygenOS update brings a ton of new features to the OnePlus 3/3T.

The OxygenOS 4.5.0 OTA update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, introducing features from the OnePlus 5 like lift up display and Gaming Do Not Disturb to last year's devices. Lift up display wakes the screen when you lift the phone, and Gaming DND mutes notifications and locks the navigation buttons when a particular app is running.

The update also lets you schedule night mode (finally!), brings the Slate font along with the new Dash Charge animation, and other stability fixes. Here's a look at all the new additions:

System Added lift up display Added Gaming Do Not Disturb Added low priority notification Added network speed in status bar Added scheduled night mode Added OnePlus Slate font Redesigned Dash Charge animation System stability and battery improvements

Launcher Added Shot on OnePlus wallpaper

Phone Redesigned calling UI

Camera / Gallery Added Shot on OnePlus watermark Redesigned photo editor in Gallery

File Manager Added secure box



As always, the rollout of the OTA update is incremental, so it'll be a few days before everyone makes the switch to OxygenOS 4.5.0.