The OnePlus 3 and 3T have been updated with bug fixes and security patches.

While the company has since released the OnePlus 5, OnePlus is still committed to taking care of users of the OnePlus 3 and 3T. To that end, OnePlus has begun rolling out Oxygen OS 4.1.7 to the 3 and 3T, bringing some welcome improvements.

Most importantly, the phones are now on the August 2017 security patch, up from the May 2017 patch. There are also unnamed battery optimizations and the system as a whole should feel more fluid. I received the update today, and navigating the interface does feel a bit snappier.

As for bug fixes, OnePlus fixed an issue with its App Locker service, which is designed to keep certain applications locked behind a PIN or password. Even better, it seems OnePlus has patched an exploit that would bypass the app locker. The device will also not require Google Hangouts to be installed.

While making the phone more secure is always a top priority, I'm disappointed that the UI OnePlus has been using in the beta software track for the 3 and 3T (as well as on the OnePlus 5) has still not made its way to the stable build for the two devices. Similarly, the apt-X Bluetooth codec is still only available in the beta track, as is a rather cool feature that will let users run two instances of the same application. While I don't mind using beta software, the OxygenOS Open Betas always give me issues with Bluetooth, so I can't use it on a daily driver. I'd love for the new UI to finally get released to the stable track for the 3 and 3T.

Have you received the latest version of OxygenOS? Let us know down below!