What you need to know
- Outriders is a co-op role-playing game (RPG) being developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix.
- Outriders is delayed to April 1, 2021 after being slated to release on February 2.
- A demo coming on February 25 will allow players to try the first few hours and carry progress forward.
Originally set to release sometime in Holiday 2020, Outriders, a co-op RPG from People Can Fly and Square Enix, was delayed to February 2, 2021. Now, Outriders has been delayed again, this time to April 1, 2021. This delay will allow the developers to spend "extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fanastic play experience at launch."
While the full game is no longer releasing in February, players will still get the chance to try it out, as People Can Fly announced a demo that is coming on February 25. This demo will allow players to try out the first few hours of game with all four classes, in singleplayer and co-op, as well as allowing players to carry over their progress into the full game when it releases on April 1.
Outriders is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and PS5, with a Stadia version arriving sometime later. If you buy the game on Xbox One or PS4, you'll get a free upgrade to the corresponding next-generation version. Outriders also supports full cross-play across all platforms, so you and your friends can team up no matter what.
Power up
Outriders
Three-player co-op you've been waiting for
Want superpowers in a dystopian sci-fi setting? Want three-player co-op? Outriders, the original IP from People Can Fly, might be the game you're looking for.
