Outer Wilds is all about exploration. Checking out what lurks on distant planets, finding ancient artifacts and more, all while trying to understand why the local sun is blowing up and causing a time loop. While Outer Wilds released on Xbox One and PC earlier this year, it's now coming to PlayStation 4.

Exploring won't be easy. Your resources, such as your oxygen and fuel, are extremely limited. The vast reaches of space are dangerous and unpredictable, with threats and horrors lurking around every corner. If you die, you'll respawn right back where you first started playing. Still, you can use your knowledge. In exploring, you might find some answers and in finding answers, be better equipped for what you'll find out there.

Given that this is a game all about exploration, the developers at Mobius Digital are advising interested players to go in as blind as possible. That way, the surprises the world has to offer can unfold as they were intended. Outer Wilds is set to be available for PlayStation 4 on October 15. The price hasn't been confirmed however, it will most likely be $25 USD, which would be in line with the Xbox One version.