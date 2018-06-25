If you have a Pixel phone, there's a good chance you've been rocking the Android P beta since Google first released it in May. Android P brings a lot of new stuff to the mobile OS we know and love, but today the Dark Side is getting its own look at upcoming software with the release of the iOS 12 public beta.

To sign up for the beta, all you need to do is go to Apple's website, log in with your iCloud account, go to the iOS section, and enroll your iPhone. Once you're done, you'll receive an over-the-air update to download and install iOS 12 on your phone.

So, what exactly do iPhone owners have to look forward to? I'm personally most excited for grouped notifications to finally be a thing, but along with that, iOS 12 also brings group chat for FaceTime calls, much better performance on older hardware, and a heap of improvements with ARKit.

If you want to learn even more about what our iPhone friends are getting, check our iMore's hands-on preview below!

iOS 12 Preview: Audacious new proactivity meets fierce new privacy