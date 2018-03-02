With so much shared between the Galaxy S9+ and its predecessor, much focus has been put on the all-new camera setup as a true differentiation between models. So it makes sense that of all the questions I've seen about these phones, a majority have been about its cameras. To give you a sneak peek of what to expect, as I'm getting into my full review of the Galaxy S9+ I want to offer up some quick impressions of how I'm liking using the camera. Having only used the phone for a couple of days, I don't have full conclusions on what the cameras are capable of. But I want to share some initial thoughts and photo sample so you can see how I'm feeling and also judge the images for yourself. And though I'm using the larger Galaxy S9+ here, everything is fully applicable to the standard Galaxy S9 as well aside from the brief mentions of the secondary 2X lens. Daylight photos

Daylight shots with the Galaxy S9+ are great. As you'll see even more dramatically with the low light shots below, this camera takes extremely sharp and smooth photos. Details are fantastic, colors are good and the dynamic range is plenty wide so you don't feel like you need to tap-to-meter or adjust the exposure on the fly. In all but full daylight brightness, the camera was choosing to shoot at f/1.5 — but the few shots I've had so far at f/2.4 looked great as well. The f/1.5 lens makes you wonder why you'd settle for faux bokeh from Live Focus. The f/1.5 lens also affords you fantastic bokeh in close-up or macro shots, leaving me to wonder why you'd want to settle for the faux Live Focus blurring in many situations. But in a couple situations that super-wide lens caused me issues with the camera "missing" focus, since the focal plane is so narrow — moving to a tap-to-focus for more artsy shots where I had a specific subject in mind fixed that right up, though. The Galaxy S9+ doesn't feel like it has quite as much opinionated post-processing as something like the Google Pixel 2. What I mean by that is the Galaxy S9+ seems to take a sharp, well-exposed and colorful version of a scene, while the Pixel 2 goes a bit stronger in using HDR-style processing to bring out more highlights, colors and overall dynamic range. The Pixel 2's photos can be a bit more pleasing to the eye as a result, but don't let that take away the fundamental soundness and excellent quality the Galaxy S9+ is offering here. If you'd like to view full-resolution versions of these daylight photos, you can download them right here. Low light photos