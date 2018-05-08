We love Google Home and Assistant here at Android Central, but we love the Amazon Echo and Alexa just as much. And there's no denying that some things are easier to do and just work better with Alexa than they do with our Googley home assistant friend. IFTTT is one of those things.

Setting it up is dead simple — visit the Alexa applet list at IFTTT and turn it on. You'll need to sign into Amazon and then you're all set! But this is only the beginning.

IFTTT is a translator that lets Alexa talk to things Alexa wouldn't normally be able to talk to, then it can get them to do stuff. Most of the connected things you buy will work with Alexa's "official" support but IFTTT opens up so much more that it's totally worth taking a look. Here are our five favorite applets that will show you how Alexa can work with a thing you already have — your phone!

You can visit each of these applets at IFTTT and turn them on, and after you provide a few details (like your email or attach IFTTT to you phone dialer) you can give them a try. Then you can take a peek at how they work so you know how to use Alexa and your Android in any situation.

List the songs you play on Alexa in a Drive spreadsheet