The Google Home Mickey has arrived. For $20, this OtterBox case transforms your miniature home assistant into your favorite mouse-cot.

The rubber non-slip base props your Google Home Mini up whilst giving it ears and Mickey's red suspenders. It also makes the power cord look like a tail, for added adorableness.

As of press time, the case is listed on the OtterBox website, but currently it is out of stock. You can enter your email address to be alerted when the item is available again.

If OtterBox makes the obvious choice and releases a Google Home Minnie, we'll be sure to let you know.

See at OtterBox

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.