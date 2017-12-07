Oreo for Android Wear brings customizable vibration settings, additional support for countries/languages, and more.
Android Oreo's been out in the wild since August, and while we've seen a fair amount of phones updated with the new software, we've still been waiting on a public release for Android Wear. However, on December 6, Googler Hoi Lam took to Google+ to announce that Oreo for Android Wear is finally here.
Android Oreo for wearables isn't quite as drastic as the one for phones, but in any case, here's what to keep an eye out for with the new update:
- Customizable vibration patterns for notifications
- Touch lock feature for preventing touch screen inputs
- Support for seven additional countries/languages
- More notification channels
- New background limits for improved battery life
Although Oreo is now available for Android Wear, Lam notes that it's still up to manufacturers to decide when to push it out to their hardware. Android Police reports that one user has already received the update on their LG Watch Sport, but it could be a while before other watches see similar treatment.
Reader comments
Oreo update rolling out to Android Wear, already available on Watch Sport
Nothing yet on the Fossil Q series...
Got it on Huawei Watch 2!
dude seriously! That wicked. left my watch at my in-laws so they had to ship it back to me... get it back tomorrow so that would be a nice treat
So does your phone need to be on Oreo in order for your watch to get it?