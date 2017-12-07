Oreo for Android Wear brings customizable vibration settings, additional support for countries/languages, and more.

Android Oreo's been out in the wild since August, and while we've seen a fair amount of phones updated with the new software, we've still been waiting on a public release for Android Wear. However, on December 6, Googler Hoi Lam took to Google+ to announce that Oreo for Android Wear is finally here.

Android Oreo for wearables isn't quite as drastic as the one for phones, but in any case, here's what to keep an eye out for with the new update:

Customizable vibration patterns for notifications

Touch lock feature for preventing touch screen inputs

Support for seven additional countries/languages

More notification channels

New background limits for improved battery life

Although Oreo is now available for Android Wear, Lam notes that it's still up to manufacturers to decide when to push it out to their hardware. Android Police reports that one user has already received the update on their LG Watch Sport, but it could be a while before other watches see similar treatment.