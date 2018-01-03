OxygenOS 5.0 is being canned in favor of 5.0.1.

On December 24, OnePlus announced an early Christmas present in the form of a stable Oreo update for the OnePlus 5. Oreo was coming to the OnePlus 5 as part of OxygenOS 5.0, but just a few days after the update began rolling out to handsets, OnePlus has announced that it's canceled it.

Staff Member Jimmy Z. on the OnePlus Forums recently updated the original article announcing the OxygenOS 5.0 rollout saying that the update has been canceled due to a "bug." The specifics of this bug aren't mentioned, but it must have been bad enough for OnePlus to cancel the update altogether rather than simply halting it until the issue was fixed.

Instead, OnePlus says that it'll continue the Oreo rollout for the 5 with OxygenOS 5.0.1. The company is said to be "preparing" the new software now, but an exact ETA for its release has yet to be announced.

If you already downloaded OxygenOS 5.0 on your OnePlus 5, have you noticed any major bugs?

OnePlus 5 now has Face Unlock with OxygenOS Open Beta 3