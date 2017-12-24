After a month of beta testing, the Oreo stable update is now available for the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus said it'll deliver Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 5 in early 2018, and the company is now rolling out the update ahead of schedule. The OxygenOS 5.0 update comes in at 1.5GB, and includes the December security patch along with a slew of new features and tweaks.

With the update, the OnePlus 5 is picking up features that debuted on the OnePlus 5T, including Parallel Apps and beautify effects for Portrait Mode. Here's the changelog detailing all the new additions:

Updated to Android O (8.0)

Launcher Optimizations for Shelf Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

Camera New Camera UI design Optimizations for photo quality Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Gallery Added "Places" tab for viewing photos on a map

Calculator Added history feature

Clock Added alarm calendar feature

System Added Parallel Apps feature New design for Quick Settings New design for Lift up display Added "Adaptive model" screen calibration Optimizations for Wi-Fi Optimizations for Battery Saver Updated Android security patch to December



OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei also mentioned on Twitter that Face Unlock would be making its way to the OnePlus 5. First seen on the OnePlus 5T, Face Unlock is one of the fastest biometric authentication systems available today.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

As is often the case, the OTA will hit a small percentage of OnePlus 5 users today, and will be rolling out widely in a few days' time. If you're eager to install Oreo on your device, you can manually initiate the download by using a VPN and setting your location to Canada, Germany, Finland or Hong Kong. You can also flash the OTA image from this link.

Already installed the update on your OnePlus 5? Let us know how you're liking the new additions in the comments below.