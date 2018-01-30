Available for model numbers MHA-L29 and MHA-L09.

Prior to all of the drama surrounding its Mate 10 Pro flagship this year, Huawei's best and most powerful phone was the Mate 9. The Mate 9 was first released in late 2016 followed by a launch in the United States in January of 2017, and while it may not be as visually striking as its younger brother, it still packs an impressive punch to this very day with a price that often dips well below $500.

As many things as the Mate 9 gets right, however, one sore spot has been its now-outdated software. The phone's been running Android Nougat since its release, but it looks like an Oreo update is finally rolling out to unlocked models in the United States.

The Mate 9 has been getting the Oreo treatment in other markets since December, but this marks the first time a rollout in the U.S. has been spotted. Unlocked Mate 9 units in the U.S. carry model numbers MHA-L29 and MHA-L09, and when the update hits your device, you'll be rocking and rolling with Android 8.0.

In addition to the regular Oreo goodies, this update for the Mate 9 also brings a cleaner user interface with EMUI 8.0, AI optimizations for better performance, 3D panorama and portrait modes for the rear cameras, January 2018 security patch, and a lot more.

The OTA update should be hitting devices now, so be sure to hop to your settings to see if it's waiting for you.