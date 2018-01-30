Available for model numbers MHA-L29 and MHA-L09.
Prior to all of the drama surrounding its Mate 10 Pro flagship this year, Huawei's best and most powerful phone was the Mate 9. The Mate 9 was first released in late 2016 followed by a launch in the United States in January of 2017, and while it may not be as visually striking as its younger brother, it still packs an impressive punch to this very day with a price that often dips well below $500.
As many things as the Mate 9 gets right, however, one sore spot has been its now-outdated software. The phone's been running Android Nougat since its release, but it looks like an Oreo update is finally rolling out to unlocked models in the United States.
The Mate 9 has been getting the Oreo treatment in other markets since December, but this marks the first time a rollout in the U.S. has been spotted. Unlocked Mate 9 units in the U.S. carry model numbers MHA-L29 and MHA-L09, and when the update hits your device, you'll be rocking and rolling with Android 8.0.
In addition to the regular Oreo goodies, this update for the Mate 9 also brings a cleaner user interface with EMUI 8.0, AI optimizations for better performance, 3D panorama and portrait modes for the rear cameras, January 2018 security patch, and a lot more.
The OTA update should be hitting devices now, so be sure to hop to your settings to see if it's waiting for you.
Don't have it yet but Can't wait! And I was just complaining about how I wouldn't see Oreo for my mate. 🤔
Nice!
I haven't use my Mate 9 as my daily driver since BlueBorne, looking forward to this update
C'mon Samsung... Smh... Huawei got you beat and carriers don't even want to sell them lol
Huawei beat Samsung on the Nougat update too
Saying carriers don't want to sell Huawei phones is misleading at best. It's public knowledge by now that both AT&T and Verizon were pressured by the US government to not sell the Mate 10. They wouldn't have even spent all that time and money working with Huawei on a deal that was eventually dropped if they didn't want to sell their phone. Saying so is like me saying you don't want your money after I put a gun to your head and asked you to give me your money.
They initially did, but backed off at the last second due to pressure from the US government.
Can't wait! Any word if the desktop mode is included?
Word was that Desktop mode was indeed included, and the build is Project Treble ready as well.
Funny how everyone was complaining about how the Mate 9 was getting updated to Oreo and here they are about to beat Samsung to the punch. I was contemplating on getting the S9+ or the mate 10 pro. I guess my decision is made
Huawei beats Samsung to the major version upgrades, but they're even worse than Samsung with the more important monthly security updates. Samsung is bad enough with those.
Hoping it comes through OTA soon 🙂
I don't know why but I'm still waiting for Oreo to hit my unlocked mate 9 (MHA-L29) in Portugal even after several news saying it has started to roll out a month ago in Europe. Do I need a VPN to USA to trigger the update?
The Oreo update for the Mate 9 MHA-L29 started rolling out today.
It’s kinda funny that US unlocked models (MHA-L29C567) just started to receive it while some users with the international model ran it for quite a while.
Still, good on them. Hopefully they keep giving it monthly patches
Nothing here yet.
Had the update weeks ago (Europe). Happy to use Oreo at last, but otherwise no spectacular improvements... Bugs with some widgets, not updating. I use Nova Launcher, not EMUI.