The HTC 10 was a truly awesome flagship in 2016, and exactly one month ago, its unlocked model was given new life thanks to an update to Android 8.0 Oreo . Now, customers that bought the phone on Sprint are getting similar treatment.

Vice President of Product Management at HTC, Mo Versi, announced on Twitter that an over-the-air update for Oreo will roll out to the Sprint version of the HTC 10 starting today, February 12, 2018.

As with any Oreo update, this means Sprint HTC 10 customers will have access to Android's new picture-in-picture feature, Google's Autofill API for easier password entry, notification dots, and more.

If you own an HTC 10 on Sprint, have you received the update yet?