OnePlus has been pretty good about rolling out consistent software updates to its 2016 and 2017 devices, and that's set to continue.

The OnePlus 5T is launching on November 21, and when it does it will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, not 8.0 Oreo as many expected.

That's all part of the plan, according to OnePlus, as the company is treating the 5T as an extension — as essentially the same phone — as the OnePlus 5. From a software perspective, despite minor differences and a few additional features in the newer model, they are identical.

Stable Oreo builds won't arrive until 2018.

With the OnePlus 3 and 3T currently testing Oreo as part of an open beta program, OnePlus plans to add the 5 and 5T to the same program before the end of the year. The OnePlus 5 will get it in "late November," while the OnePlus 5T will be added to the beta in "late December" since, according to OnePlus, the software is more complicated.

Then, a few weeks later, the OnePlus 3 and 3T will receive final versions of Oreo, since they're a fair bit ahead in terms of development. Finally, the OnePlus 5 and 5T will get upgraded to stable versions of Oreo in "early 2018."

All told, OnePlus is confident that its 2016 and 2017 lineups will receive Android Oreo far before most other flagships, and that's good news for current and prospective owners. Even if it's a bit disappointing to wait until the new year for the stable Oreo build on the latest phones.