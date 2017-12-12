HMD Global is now rolling out the Oreo beta build to the Nokia 5.

HMD Global kicked off its Android beta program for the Nokia 8 earlier this year, stating at the time that beta firmware would be available for other devices in due course of time. The company is now delivering on its word, and is rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update to the budget Nokia 5. Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 is also slated to receive a beta build shortly.

#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter.

What's more, Android 8.0 Oreo™ beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/0slgeNbfdC — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 12, 2017

To get started, you'll have to sign up for HMD's beta labs program, and enter your device details. Once your phone is enrolled, you'll receive beta builds as and when they're available, and you'll be able to provide feedback to the HMD team.

The beta program lasted a month for the Nokia 8, so it's safe to assume a similar timeline for the Nokia 5, which suggests we'll see a stable Oreo build sometime early next year. If you're rocking the Nokia 5 and are interested in test driving Oreo right now, hit up the link below and register your device.

Register your Nokia 5