The final Oreo build is just around the corner.

Ever since early November, Samsung's been running a beta of Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8 to test out new features and squash early bugs ahead of a public release. A leaked non-beta build from earlier this month suggested that Oreo would soon be available for the general public, and now it's been confirmed that the Oreo beta will end on January 26.

Samsung's started sending out notices to those enrolled in the beta to announce this news, saying:

A big THANK YOU for your overwhelming response to the Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta. Your feedback about performance, reliability and usability has helped us to release more reliable, better performing software and provide an improved user experience to Samsung users.

From January 26 and onwards, Samsung will stop releasing updates to the beta and instead have its next update be for Oreo's public release to all Galaxy S8 handsets. It's unclear at this time when that'll take place, but I'd imagine we see it pushed out on or around the time the Galaxy S9 is announced at MWC in February.

If you've been a beta tester for Oreo on the Galaxy S8, how have you been liking it so far?