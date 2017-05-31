Get an unlocked Galaxy S8 ... for a considerable amount of money.
After a few weeks of pre-orders, Samsung has fully opened sales for the U.S. unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Samsung had previously confirmed around the time of the S8's launch in April that it would eventually offer an unlocked model in the U.S., and now we have specific details.
- Prices are $724.99 and $824.99 for the S8 and S8+, respectively.
- They're only available in Midnight Black.
- They will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular and most prepaid carriers.
- They're available with 0% 24-month financing from Samsung.
- Samsung is offering up to $350 off when trading in an old Samsung phone.
- The proper U.S. unlocked model numbers are G950UZKAXAA (GS8) and G955UZKAXAA (GS8+).
While Samsung doesn't have a great track record for keeping its unlocked phones up-to-date, the company has said that it will do better this time around. It's unlikely the carrier and unlocked versions will receive updates at the same time, or the latter with as much frequency, but at least there's hope. And buying the unlocked model does ensure there's no carrier bloatware, which is nice.
Are you planning to pick up an unlocked Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments below!
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
You can now buy an unlocked Galaxy S8 in the U.S.
I always buy unlocked straight from Samsung. Took the S6 to Europe, put local prepaid sim in it and used WiFi for calling home (Australia). Worked a treat preloaded maps to navigate with, never a problem. All the locked phone owners griping on network forums about updates, mine roll out on time and recent. I will never buy another locked device.
If you don't mind waiting for ALL the carriers to get updates before you, then the US Unlocked S8's should be OK for you. Samsung completely misses the whole point of Unlocked phones. You'll be frustrated as hell if you want timely updates.
Finally!
We need a store that sells all unlocked devices from all manufacturers.
Deeply frustrating! Pardon me while I vent! I've been nursing my S5 since my contract finished this winter while I try to wait for a better replacement, only everything available has a serious shortcoming (or 2,3,...)!
I refuse to get another "captive" phone loaded w/ unused & unremovable crapware, crippled so it won't work on the "enemy's" networks, and only gets updated maybe once in 30+ months (plus a random security patch or two).
Current choices that are reported to work on all US carriers and have NFC & a headphone jack seem to be limited to these three:
A) Pixel/XL: Only 32G or +$100 for 128G w/ no memory expansion; Still most configs "out of stock" after 6 mos+ on the market; XL w/ 128G $850 or thereabouts even though technology is no longer the latest!
B) S8/+: Unlocked S7 takes months after carrier-locked units to get updates -- nearly a year after Nougat (& the phone itself) were released! S8 only available in the "Ford Model T" version (any color you want, as long as you want black). How 1917! Only available now that the crippled versions have been on the market for a month. (AFAIC, even if the HW isn't crippled, carrier crapware & update delays ARE crippling.) At least they're price is more appealing (only a little) at $725 (IIRC).
C) LG G6: Pretty much the same tech as the Pixels, but the price is better, at $600, and they support memory expansion. But they only have 32G built-in, and what track record do they have on updates? Again, these have been out for 6 months already and I can't recall anyone providing software support for more than two years and two year old phones have basically zero value in the used market, so this shouldn't be worth more than 3/4 of the S8, even if if we're equal feature for feature. I think it should cost less, like $495, at this point. (Say 90% of S8 feature-wise -- being generous -- and 75% life left.)
My challenge is who to give my business to for being the least evil. Maybe I'll go back to my $20/mo land line from AT&T, if that's even doable anymore.
LG G6 has been out for 6 months? Nougat out for nearly a year? What sort of time tunnel did you take to arrive here?
When I purchased a new S8 at a Verizon dealer store, I asked about an unlocked phone. The rep told me that all Verizon Samsung S5's and later are "unlocked", and could be used with a SIM from any carrier. Anyone know if this is correct?
When we travel overseas, we usually purchase a data-only SIM for multiple countries (western Europe), and use it in a MiFi for navigation.....which is fine, as the data SIM's are cheap enough, and I can keep my normal phone number to be contacted, which is why I asked this question. Thanks in advance for any help.
That is true for Verizon phones, they are unlocked. Now the question is if the models have the correct bands you would need to use on another carrier.
It is correct, yes. But you still need to research that the specific sku of that phone supports the radio bands of the carrier you want to use it on. In most cases the phone will work on an alternative carrier, but you may or may not have high speed data.
Yes, it's true. But LTE will likely not work on other carriers. Or be limited
I'm assuming it's just sim unlocked and the bootloader will still be locked correct?
Yes they are two different things. Very few Phones ship with an unlockable bootloader.
😂 LMAO, it's great to start the day with something that's funny AF!
jobarrjo - that's often not true in the United States as most carrier branded phones cannot be bootloader unlocked.
Exactly, and they often only have the necessary radios for said carrier and their roaming partners (this is improving though). Unlike internationally, unlocked does not necessarily mean works anywhere. It just means the SIM isn't restricted.
Seeing that you can put the unlock firmware on a carrier device there's no need to buy an unlocked device unless the radios are specific to a carrier.
No thanks, I think some of us learned that lesson with the S7.
after the recent S7 lack of respect no way. keep your unlocked crap
The only thing is you will get the updates so late with this phone. look at the unlock S7 it just got 7.0 yesterday.
I would recommend anyone considering buying a new smartphone wait at least until after next week (Google I/O). I think there is a chance we could get an announcement that changes everything, and I am not talking about a new phone/device.
If it's not a new device why should anyone wait?
Android has major update and software consistency problems. Fixing them may require major restructuring of the OEM rules. This could happen through a move to Andromeda or just new rules for Android which I would not be surprised to see at I/O.
However, this could also require a fresh start for many products which means most devices would not get an update. If waiting 6 months to buy mean 4-5 years of software support (like ChromeOS) would you do it? I sure would.
I don't think I can use the same phone for 4-5 years. I have commitment issues :)
Google doesn't even support their own phones for 4 years, so I fail to see your reasoning here.
The updating largely depends on Qualcomm updating their Snapdragon driver blobs for new kernels, which doesn't tend to happen after 2 years.
Oh please do this with the Note 8. No carrier ware would be great. Don't really mind the OEM apps.
One color sucks, but I get why.
But you shouldn't. Finished the title for you lol. I love Samsung, but their unlocked devices in the US are a joke.
😂😂😂 This headline made LOL. Thanks for the laugh first thing in the morning AC. You guys rock!
Is it even going to be updated as well as the carrier models?
They said they would be better, but action speaks louder than words
Well based upon all the negative posts made on AC and elsewhere, I would not count on it. Seems the only unlocked phones getting regular updates are the Nexus/Pixel devices.
Feels like a lot of OEMs are skimping on updates.
Heck, the unlocked LG G5 isn't updated as frequently as it should
I think it's still on Marshmallow, if I'm not mistaken.
No. But since the carriers foot a lot of the bill for the update costs, their SKUs get the update first.
OnePlus 3T it's getting updates as well.
I own the US unlocked Galaxy S7. It receives regular updates, but they are usually late. For instance it was not until yesterday that my S7 finally got its Nugget update. Samsung has switched from a quarterly security update schedule to a monthly schedule.
Wow that's bad...so when are you going to get Android 7.0?
My Unlocked HTC 10 gets updates every month.
True - Samsung and AT&T are absolutely terrible at getting updates out.
I have a 7 Edge, and it took something like 170
+ Days to get the Nougat update.
That in itself - told me - as a consumer - that my families - newly purchased phones - were not a priority for them.
Actions certainly speak louder than words.
I spent a lot of money equipping my family with new phones - and then I found out that my family - and their new phones - were not a concern - and \ or my families security was certainly not a concern with them.
That was a - very - very - sincere - 'Captain Obvious' - moment or realization for me.