After a few weeks of pre-orders, Samsung has fully opened sales for the U.S. unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Samsung had previously confirmed around the time of the S8's launch in April that it would eventually offer an unlocked model in the U.S., and now we have specific details.

Prices are $724.99 and $824.99 for the S8 and S8+, respectively.

They're only available in Midnight Black.

They will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular and most prepaid carriers.

They're available with 0% 24-month financing from Samsung.

Samsung is offering up to $350 off when trading in an old Samsung phone.

The proper U.S. unlocked model numbers are G950UZKAXAA (GS8) and G955UZKAXAA (GS8+).

While Samsung doesn't have a great track record for keeping its unlocked phones up-to-date, the company has said that it will do better this time around. It's unlikely the carrier and unlocked versions will receive updates at the same time, or the latter with as much frequency, but at least there's hope. And buying the unlocked model does ensure there's no carrier bloatware, which is nice.

Are you planning to pick up an unlocked Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments below!