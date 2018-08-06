Corning unveiled Gorilla Glass 6 last month, offering better protection against tumbles. Corning says Gorilla Glass 6 is able to withstand multiple drops — averaging up to 15 drops from one meter — without breaking, and it's also touted to be more resistant to scratches when seen against Gorilla Glass 5.

Today, Corning announced that Gorilla Glass 6 will make its debut on OPPO's upcoming phone. The exact model wasn't mentioned, but recent teasers suggest the first device to feature Gorilla Glass 6 could be the OPPO F9 and F9 Pro, which are slated for a launch sometime later this month.

The F9 and F9 Pro are set to come with a smaller cutout at the front, much like the Essential Phone, and both phones are also rumored to feature glass backs with a color gradient effect. With the phones slated for a launch sometime this month — the F9 will be unveiled in Vietnam, with the F9 Pro set for a debut in India — we should know more details shortly.

In the meantime, here's OPPO's VP Andy Wu on the manufacturer's ongoing collaboration with Corning: