OPPO first teased us with a selfie camera under the display with a tweet at the beginning of June. Now, OPPO has taken to Twitter again to hint that we will be seeing more of this technology very soon.

There isn't much info to go off from the tweet other than it plans to show off a new solution for full-screen displays, and at MWC Shanghai on June 26.

The 15-second video embedded with the tweet shows a progression phones have gone through over the years, and the clever ways the selfie camera has been included as bezels shrank. The evolution covers innovations such as OPPO's manually flip around selfie camera, the notch, and slide out selfie cameras. Then, finally, we see a full-screen display with a circular outline of where the camera is hidden behind the display.

The previous teaser tweet showed off a disguised phone with a full-screen display, that then shocks us when the camera app opens to reveal a live-view camera hidden behind the display.