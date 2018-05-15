They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery, and that's exactly what OPPO is doing with its new Realme sub-brand. The Chinese company unveiled the first product in the series, the Realme 1, and it's immediately evident that OPPO is setting Xiaomi — particularly its Redmi series — in its sights.

OPPO is positioning the Realme 1 as a device that delivers on both price as well as quality, touting the fact that each phone goes through 18 quality tests for the motherboard, more than 100,000 drop tests, and multiple humidity and temperature tests. These kinds of tests are standard across the industry, but OPPO is highlighting them as a possible differentiator. The phone features a 6.0-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, and is powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 chipset with four 2.0GHz Cortex A73 cores paired with four Cortex A53 cores. MediaTek hasn't fared well in the budget segment in recent years, but it looks like the P60 has the potential to change that. Other specs of the Realme 1 include a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3400mAh battery. Like OPPO's mid-range phones, the Realme 1 features the company's AI-assisted selfie mode, which analyzes your facial features and fixes any blemishes. Another feature to make its way from the F7 is the Diamond Black rear design, an interlacing pattern that allows the phone to catch the light at various angles.