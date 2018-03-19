Earlier this month, we revealed that the OnePlus 6 will offer a 19:9 notched display . With the OPPO R15 now official, we have a clearer idea of what the OnePlus 6 will look like, as both devices are expected to share the same design aesthetic.

That was the case last year, with the OPPO R11 sharing its design language with the OnePlus 5 . OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies controlled by China's BBK Electronics, and seeing as how the former doesn't have a presence outside Asian markets, it makes sense from an R&D standpoint to share resources.

Therefore, with the R15 sporting a notch akin to that of the iPhone X, it's a high possibility that the OnePlus 6 will follow suit. As for the device itself, the R15 features a 6.28-inch OLED panel with a 19:9 FHD+ resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio, and the device is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P60. OPPO has also launched a Dream Mirror Edition variant with a ceramic body that's powered by the Snapdragon 660.

Both variants come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 20MP front camera, 3450mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The standard R15 has a dual 12MP + 5MP camera configuration at the back, with the Dream Mirror Edition offering a 16MP + 20MP setup.

The standard R15 will go on sale from April 1 for ¥2,999, which comes out to $475. The Dream Mirror Edition, meanwhile, will cost ¥3,499 ($550). What do you guys think of the possibility of a notch on the OnePlus 6?

