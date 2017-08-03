OPPO R11 in Barça colors is all set to launch next week.

OPPO became the official mobile partner for FC Barcelona back in 2015, and the company has rolled out a few limited edition phones sporting Barça livery. It looks like that tradition is set to continue with this year's R11 as well, as an OPPO teaser on Weibo suggests the company will launch a limited edition R11 featuring FC Barcelona colors on August 8.

There's no details as to what the phone will look like, but if earlier designs are any indication, the R11 FC Barcelona edition will likely be offered in a blue-and-red color scheme with the Barcelona crest at the back along with custom themes.

We should know more about the FC Barcelona-themed R11 next week, so stay tuned.