OPPO is expected to announce a trio of flagship smartphones in March 2021, and some leaked details of the premium model paint an interesting picture of how OPPO plans to differentiate with these phones from other top smartphones. It's been rumored that the company is punching up the color profile on the display, introducing a color management system and 10-bit color reproduction. This seems to be the focus of the Find X3 Pro, codename "Fussi", as OPPO readies the tagline "Awaken Color".

Front and center is the already impressive dynamic 120Hz QHD+ display, which changes the refresh rate based on what's being viewed, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The curved 6.7" OLED display will support full 10-bit color and is said to more accurately present the photos taken with its cameras, which should appeal to photographers. Speaking of cameras, the upgraded Sony sensors will see a small bump to dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, up slightly from the 48MP sensors on the Find X2 Pro (below). The telephoto sensor will remain at 13MP with 2x zoom, but there will be an additional dedicated macro lens that will reportedly feature a 25x magnification and come equipped with a ring light around the sensor.

It's expected that the OPPO Find X3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. There's no word on RAM or storage, but interestingly OPPO is sticking with its tried-and-true 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging to juice up the dual-cell 4,500mAh battery. And while there are no complaints regarding OPPO's speedy charging, it's a little disappointing not to see the hyped-up 125W flash charge that the company unveiled over the summer, especially considering it was supposedly "commercial-ready". Wireless charging will be handled by 30W AirVOOC, as opposed to the 65W wireless charging that was also unveiled this past July.

Lastly, it's suggested the smartphone will feature a curved back of either matte-frost or a ceramic-like glass. Colors will include blue, black, and eventually a white option. It will come at a thickness of just 8mm and weigh roughly 190g and will run the aptly-named ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

While the trio of OPPO Find X3 smartphones is expected in March, another trio of smartphones is also expected to launch around the same time; the OnePlus 9 along with two accompanying models. Some details of those smartphones have already been leaked, but considering the relationship between OnePlus and OPPO (no matter how much they may deny it), it would be interesting to see what features the smartphones end up sharing.