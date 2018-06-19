Image credit: The Verge
OPPO is reviving the Find series with its most ambitious device yet. The Find X is set to go live later today, but The Verge has an early look at the device.
The Find X comes with an innovative pop-up slider that contains all three cameras — the dual 16MP + 20MP rear camera and the 25MP front camera. Doing so has allowed OPPO to maximize screen space while eliminating the notch, with the Find X offering a 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display with a 92.26% screen-to-body ratio.
That's slightly more than that of the Vivo Nex, with Vivo's handset also featuring a retractable front shooter. Unlike the Nex, the Find X doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner, and instead relies solely on 3D facial recognition tech that's hidden in the pop-up assembly. It works thusly: you switch on the display, swipe up on the lock screen, and the camera pops out to authenticate your face and unlock the device.
OPPO says the motorised mechanism takes just 0.5 seconds to pop up, so while it may not be quite as fast as using a standard fingerprint sensor, it is a novel way to unlock the phone.
Image credit: The Verge
Under the hood, the Find X features the latest hardware available today in the form of a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, global LTE bands, dual SIM card slots, and a 3730mAh battery with OPPO's VOOC fast charging tech. On the software front, the Find X comes with the latest iteration of Color OS running on Android 8.1 Oreo.
Crucially, the Find X will be the first OPPO phone sold in North America and Europe — that's the reason for global LTE connectivity. For now, there's no information on what markets the phone will be available in — or what it'll cost — but we should know more in the coming weeks. The Find X is going on sale in China from today, and should make its way to other Asian markets shortly.
What do you guys make of the OPPO Find X?