Image credit: The Verge OPPO is reviving the Find series with its most ambitious device yet. The Find X is set to go live later today, but The Verge has an early look at the device. The Find X comes with an innovative pop-up slider that contains all three cameras — the dual 16MP + 20MP rear camera and the 25MP front camera. Doing so has allowed OPPO to maximize screen space while eliminating the notch, with the Find X offering a 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display with a 92.26% screen-to-body ratio.

That's slightly more than that of the Vivo Nex, with Vivo's handset also featuring a retractable front shooter. Unlike the Nex, the Find X doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner, and instead relies solely on 3D facial recognition tech that's hidden in the pop-up assembly. It works thusly: you switch on the display, swipe up on the lock screen, and the camera pops out to authenticate your face and unlock the device. OPPO says the motorised mechanism takes just 0.5 seconds to pop up, so while it may not be quite as fast as using a standard fingerprint sensor, it is a novel way to unlock the phone.