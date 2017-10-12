OPPO's upcoming phone will leverage AI to help you take great selfies.

The OPPO F5 will be making its debut later this month, and now we know the launch markets for the device. The phone will be making its way to India, along with other markets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

There's precious little to go by regarding the OPPO F5, but what we do know is that the phone will be the first from the company to offer an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The teaser above also suggests it'll have AI-assisted tech for taking selfies.

The launch event is scheduled for October 26, so we'll know more about the device later this month.