OPPO F5 with 6-inch FHD+ display and 20MP front camera is now official in the Philippines.

OPPO has launched its latest selfie-focused smartphone, the OPPO F5. The phone is the successor to the OPPO F3, and is the first from the manufacturer with an 18:9 screen. The F5 features a 6-inch panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, which is becoming the standard for 18:9 displays. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back, and the phone also offers a face unlock feature.

As is the case with all OPPO phones, the cameras take center stage. There's a 16MP f/1.8 camera at the back and a 20MP sensor up front with an f/2.0 lens, and OPPO is introducing an AI-controlled beautify mode that automatically tweaks your photos to give you the best possible selfies:

With more than 200 positioning spots, the F5 accentuates your facial landmarks and contours to enhance the symmetry between features like your eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline to create the perfectly refined and natural selfie. Its beauty-iris tool ensures that your eyes will shine brighter in any photo.

The F5 also offers a Portrait Mode for selfies, which blurs out the background to put the subject in focus. Other specs include a Helio P23 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, dual SIM card slots, and a 3200mAh battery. There's also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The OPPO F5 will go up for sale in the Philippines starting October 27 for 15,990 PHP ($310), and the phone will be heading to other SE Asian markets — including India, Malaysia, and Indonesia — shortly.