OPPO's latest selfie-focused phone is now available in India.

The OPPO F5 was unveiled late last month in the Philippines, and the phone has made its debut in India. The phone is available from Amazon for ₹19,990 ($310), and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The OPPO F5 features an 6.0-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display with minimal bezels at the top and bottom. The highlight of the phone is a 20MP front camera that comes with an AI-assisted beautify mode, which automatically adds filters to create the "most natural and stunning selfies."

Other specs include a 16MP rear camera, 2.5GHz Helio P23 chipset, and a 3200mAh battery. The Chinese manufacturer will launch a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage next month for ₹24,999.

