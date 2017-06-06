The U.S. has made strides in LTE, but still isn't close to the top in many metrics.
OpenSignal has released the latest version of its "State of LTE" report, which combines data on LTE networks in 75 countries around the world to give us insightful metrics into how countries are performing and compare to one another. OpenSignal compiles this data from over 550,000 users of its mobile app, which calculates network speed and availability in real-world settings rather than theoretical or controlled tests — this report is based on nearly 20 billion data points collected in the first three months of 2017.
In order to rank countries, OpenSignal focuses on two metrics that are important to the way we use devices: LTE network availability across the country (not just geography covered, but actual real-world data availability), and the average speeds you can get when connected.
LTE availability worldwide has taken a solid jump thanks to Jio's emergence in India — 16 monitored countries now have 80%+ LTE availability, and just 19 have less than 60%. When it comes to speed, some of the top performers continue to impress: Singapore, South Korea, Hungary and Norway all average over 40 mbps download speeds, while 15 countries average over 30 mbps.
U.S. average network speeds continue to be weak on the world stage.
Looking at the U.S. in particular, improvements have been made but the country is still behind many. Since the November 2016 report, the U.S. has moved up six spots in LTE availability across the country, landing in 4th place with LTE being available to users 86.5% of the time — that's just barely above Hong Kong, but underneath Norway (86.96%), Japan (93.48%) and South Korea (96.38%). The biggest gulf remains in LTE download speeds, where the U.S. averages just 15 mbps — that's in the bottom quarter of the list, and just one-third the speed of the leader, Singapore.
The U.S. (86.5%) bests its neighbors Canada (81.1%) and Mexico (69.04%) in terms of LTE availability, but comes in well behind both countries in terms of average LTE speeds: Canada averages 30.58 mbps, while Mexico averages 22.36 mbps, on the download.
If you're at all interested in how these networks operate around the world, be sure to read the full State of LTE report from OpenSignal — it's filled with troves of great insight into how people around the world are staying connected using LTE.
Reader comments
Your carriers concluding against you
I assume you mean *colluding against you.
I don't think the carriers have any incentive to keep speeds artificially low ... perhaps they have incentive to keep prices artificially high, but that's another discussion.
Well not going to increase with all the capped speeds they have on many plans these days
Agreed. Capped bandwidth, 2G limited streaming, and the mess that is our wireless spectrum.
Your obviously not referring to T-Mobile, people on T-Mobile know nothing about "called streaming", lol I get 30 days of high speed LTE data, and use it for exactly what it's designed for, Xfinity, Netflix, YouTube...
How many plans really have constant capped speeds though? Some prepaid plans have fixed max speeds, but postpaid plans have full speeds — it's only at certain data thresholds that they throttle you.
T-Mobile only does what they call "prioritization", I have never been effected by it, it all depends on data traffic on a particular tower.
All networks have QoS (quality of service) standards applied to optimize the network. The only difference is how transparent they are about what they're doing, to whom, and when.
.....But why? This article does not explain why the speeds offered in the United States are what they are in comparison to what they are in the rest of the world.
This! Is it because of congestion? Carriers not providing bandwidth? Smaller bandwidth for each carrier's LTE?
There's an absolutely massive number of factors that go into average speeds being lower in the U.S. — most of which only known by the carriers themselves. Including, but not limited to:
uneven backhaul distribution around the country, average age of tower tech nationwide, amount of spectrum currently allocated to LTE by the carriers, etc.
Did a speed test, barely 13mb. Heartbreaking.
Carrier aggregation needs to be more widely deployed, as in every single cell tower, not just some....tri-band carrier aggregation!!! I live in Houston (T-Mobile) carrier aggregation is not deployed on every cell tower!
We are to busy buying retardedly expensive flagship phones to actually care about this. Sure the network is slower but it's ok because my iPhone is $1000.
I cant even get reliable voice call with LTE near NYC.
I just did a test for the first time in probably three years, and I'm really quite happy with it. 77.39Mbps down, 31.53Mbps up. It's faster than my cable internet, but that's because I don't pay for the fastest cable internet.
I would rather have great coverage than great speeds...