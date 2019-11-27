Upgrade your garage door this holiday season! Regular, dumb, garage doors suck. The Nexx Garage NXG-200 smart Wi-Fi remote control garage opener makes them better, and this controller is on sale for $79.99. This is a brand new device that has never been on sale before, and it normally goes for $100. This is a Black Friday special that will only run until Dec. 2.

The NXG-200 is Nexx's second-generation garage door opener. The first, the NXG-N100b, is only a couple bucks cheaper with the above deal. You're getting some great feature improvements for hardly much more money.

The great thing about these smart controllers is that they don't require you to fully replace your current garage door opener. All you have to do is head to the Nexx website and use the manufacturer and model of your garage door opener to make sure it's compatible. You can even use the picture guide on that page to manually test for compatibility.

With the NXG-200, you'll be able to control your garage door without even getting up from your couch. Use an app on your phone to open, close, schedule, and monitor the garage door. Connect the Nexx device to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network so you can also connect it to your smart home. The NXG-200 works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, which means you can close the door with your voice while watching TV after you get a notification on your phone letting you know someone left it open.

The device also has Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can control it even if the internet goes down. Nexx's "Just Drive" geofencing technology lets you make the garage door automatically open just by driving up to it. The whole thing installs in just 10 minutes, and it's covered by a one-year warranty.

Speaking of smart garage door controllers, the Chamberlain MyQ is down to a ridiculously low price of just $19.98 today. While this one isn't quite as smart as the NXG-200 above and lacks extra features like Bluetooth or the "Just Drive" tech, it's still a very solid device that is super easy to use. Plus, you know, it's only $20.

