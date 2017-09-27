More than a month after its initial release, the Essential Phone has only sold 5,000 units. That's not good.
Just like every year, 2017 has brought the release of a lot of new phones — most of them very good. You've got your heavy-hitters like the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30, but then there's the market oddity that is the Essential Phone. The very first product from Andy Rubin's new startup was officially launched on August 17, and since then, it's being reported that a mere 5,000 units of the Essential Phone have been sold.
In the smartphone world, 5,000 units sold in more than a month's time is nothing. BayStreet Research came up with this number by tracking shipments of the Essential Phone across the United States, and when BayStreet asked Essential for a comment on their findings, they didn't receive any sort of response.
To put things into perspective, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 saw 650,000 preorders in South Korea in just five days. Compared to the Essential Phone's reported 5,000 units for more than a month, that's not a great start at all.
So, what's the cause for the Essential Phone's weak sales? Although we can't say with absolute certainty because every person has different buying habits, we can safely narrow it down to a handful of possibilities.
For starters, if you want to buy the Essential Phone in the United States, the only carrier you can get it from is Sprint. If that isn't your carrier of choice, you'll need to pay the full $699 asking price upfront. Carrier exclusivity is never helpful for increasing sales numbers as much as possible, and that point is further reinforced when you limit your phone to the least popular major carrier in the country.
If you want to sell a lot of phones, don't limit yourself to the country's weakest carrier
Along with its limited availability, the Essential Phone really isn't a complete product. Between unfinished software and numerous camera issues, the phone doesn't perfectly justify its $700 asking price. The premium materials used for its construction are something to behold, but when you're advertising a phone as having all of the "essentials" that everybody needs and don't include a headphone jack, you're looking at a tough sell.
Andy Rubin has reiterated numerous times that the Essential Phone is just the beginning for a host of other products that will make up Essential's ecosystem, and while that may be true, 5,000 units sold in a month's time isn't the best way to kick things off.
How much longer do we wait for Essential to figure it out?
Damn, not even enough to invoke a Dragonball meme...
What's the scouter say about the sales numbers?
Eh, about 5k
LoL.! nice grass roots effort, though!
Not surprising, given its pricing, software bugs, and subpar camera. With phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 8, and upcoming Google Pixel selling for a similar price, why would you buy an Essential?
It should of been priced to compete with the oneplus. Far to expensive for a start up company. Trying to sell on the back of andy rubin.
And missing Essential features.
The headline probably isn't good for them, but I don't know how many phones a hardware startup one one carrier expects to sell out of the gate. If they're sitting on a giant pile of unsold phones, it's bad. if it's what they forecasted, then it's good.
Excellent point. Without knowing how many phones Essential expected to sell in the first month, it's hard to know if this is unexpected or not.
Dang. Didn't think it was possible to do worse that Windows Phone did and yet...here it is :-)
As a former WP user...this makes me sad. Loved the platform - esp. the 8.1 version. 10 was too buggy.
I'd consider an Essential phone that had a better camera and was a little more polished.
Joe, you had me at no headphone jack and no expandable storage.
If this is true and they projected to sell a ton more, maybe there will be a fire sale. I would buy this phone at $250 to $300 range but no way I am paying $700.
I don't know WHO expected this to ever sell?
- NO ONE in the real world knows who the heck is Andy Rubin. So that's the first thing tech blogs got wrong from the get go. "Andy Rubin"s name does NOT sell anything. And even within people who know who Andy Rubin is, many wouldn't buy a phone just because he made it. I sure wouldn't.
- The "Essential" phone lacks pretty much ALL the essential things (from wireless charging to OLED displays to OIS. And don't even get me started on the headphone jack)
- The "Essential" phone is overpriced to no end...and that's while only selling in North America where phones are always cheaper.
Let's be honest here: tech blogs overhyped this phone way more than they should have. And for no good reason. If they hadn't done so this phone would have arrived, not sold and died quietly without anyone noticing. But because they did, the phone will do the exact same but it will be noticed. That's pretty much it.
This
I've been an android nerd since the tmobile G1 and even I still dgaf about andy rubins name being on the phone haha. make a good phone and the nerds will buy it. Everyone else...they probably don't care unless Kim K or Obama is using it.
Well, the phone is not for sale in Europe, so they lost at least one sale here. .
It's an overpriced phone that doesn't have the "essentials".
Got a chance to look at the Essential at Best Buy. To be honest it looks beautiful and feels amazing. It has a great grip, the size of the phone feels just right in the hand and the screen ratio is amazing. But paying 700 dlls for this is too much, it has nothing more to offer, and if you add the camera issues and some bugs in this near stock android it is for sure an overpriced phone. I think it belongs into the 400-500 dlls range. For that price I would get one.
That sucks
The whole launch is a joke - very limited availability, stock issues, not to mention the white model is nowhere to be seen. And to sell it in just one country - it deserves it's lack of sales.
Please do not compare the Essential phone with global smartphone sales. A better article would be to compare the sales of Essential phones to the sales of Nextbit Robin over the same release time period. Other than that this is a fluff piece that will draw sharp ire on the lack of forethought for this article. Prior to Apple, Samsung, and LG releasing a smartphone, they all had market penetration with other branded products. Yet disparaging Essential at this time comparing them to global market sales is akin to holding a kid's lemon stand to the same sales of Coca-Cola distribution.
48 hours with mine and it is an a nice phone but the rollout was botched big time.
The article is not the problem. The phone itself is the issue. It is such a gorgeous device. The PH1 has so many issues though.
I've heard some nightmare reviews regarding customer service and the company's communication with its customers. That alone is a deterrent, aside from the listed spec shortcomings. I think the company was banking on pre-order sales to pay for the much needed customer support and overhead. They had the right idea, but fell way short with the execution.
Remember when web os tablet by Hp I think came out at 499 then was 99 bucks month later. Fire sale incoming.