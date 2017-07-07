Don't look too hard.
I feel for OnePlus these days, despite the opaqueness with which it is approaching the latest not-scandal involving the OnePlus 5. Almost immediately after launching in late June, some people began noticing a "jelly" effect on the phone's Optic AMOLED display while quickly scrolling through the phone's various screens, such as on a web page or a Twitter feed.
OnePlus acknowledged the visual curiosity, but said in a quote to Android Central and other outlets that all was functioning normally:
The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices.
XDA-Developers, for its part, began perpetuating a theory that due to a lack of space near the top of the phone's housing, thanks to its newly-installed dual camera system, the AMOLED display was actually inverted, which causes this "jelly" effect. OnePlus denies that this is a problem, and has instructed its customer service representatives to reinforce that claim at every opportunity.
This is one typical response:
This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices. 3/3— OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) July 2, 2017
But more recently, one OnePlus CSR gave a bit of a different angle to the story.
The screen so called jelly effect is caused by the user' eyes persistence of vision (visual staying phenomenon or duration of vision).— OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) July 6, 2017
Indeed, what the person is implying is that it is not the screen, but our perception of the screen — nay, our physiological makeup entirely! — that is to blame here. In other words, you better get used to "seeing" the OnePlus 5 with your eyes closed. 😂
(Or, more likely, it is a poor translation and we shouldn't take it, or this post, seriously. Just use your OnePlus 5 and love it, k?)
Happy Friday, y'all!
"Even though the phone has an obvious defect just shut up and use it."
#neversettle
That's just a bad response, almost akin to the whole "you're holding it wrong" thing.
It's worse than that. It's not even "you're looking at it wrong"; it's "you're looking at it, and that's the problem."
Yikes.
There is no visible effect on my OP5 that I notice under normal use. If I fling my finger back and forth as fast as I can (who does this), I can see the slight compression / expansion. No one that has purchased a OP5 has to keep it if they find this a problem; you're still within the 15 day return period even if you bought at launch. I'll be keeping mine.
I've had my OP5 for a week now and I have noticed no effect in day to day use. Even if I fling the screen up and down quickly, I have notice very little if any compression and stretching at the edges, The only issue I have had with it to date was I noticed yesterday that apps are not updating or installing fresh via mobile data. They work fine on wifi. I'm wondering if this is a Play Store or Google Play Services issue and not a OP5 issue. Whatever it is I'm assuming it can be fixed via software as everything else works fine on mobile data, including downloading attachments / files from the internet.
It's not a Play Services issue.
It's all down to how a display refreshes itself
Make sure the Play Store isn't set to WiFi only in the settings for the app.
Checked that. I went through a bunch of "fixes" i saw yesterday in the OP Community forums and elsewhere, From uninstalling updates to GPS and the Store, to messing with Battery and Data Saver settings. The only thing I haven't done is a factory reset, and I REALLY don't want to do that on a brand new device.
I didn't have the issue as well but still returned the phone. Its obvious no QA went into this phone and OP wasn't going to get my money
I've had the phone since 6/23. Haven't seen jelly screen. To each his own, but I'm keeping this phone.