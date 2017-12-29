You have our attention.
The OnePlus One is a memorable phone for a lot of different reasons, but one thing about the device that's always stuck with me is its Sandstone back. OnePlus used its Sandstone material on the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2, and its combination of being grippy and smooth at the same time made it one of the most unique phone materials to date.
Don't get too excited just yet, but it looks like OnePlus may be bringing it back for the 5T.
OnePlus recently uploaded a video to its YouTube channel called "What's in the Box?", and it shows a handful of different people feeling a mystery product inside a covered box. It's never revealed what exactly they're touching, but the individuals in the clip say that it's "smooth", "a little bit textured", "like a stone", and "quite grippy." As if that wasn't on the nose enough, one person even says "It might be the OnePlus One Sandstone."
While it's entirely possible that OnePlus could just be teasing some random accessory with a Sandstone texture, we're inclined to believe that it is, in fact, a OnePlus 5T.
The Star Wars version of the 5T that OnePlus released in select markets stands out the most for its white color and red alert slider, but one thing that's not really noticeable in pictures/renders its Sandstone material on the back. As Harish noted in his hands-on with the phone:
Unlike the glossy metal back on the standard variant of the OnePlus 5T, the Star Wars edition comes with a Sandstone finish à la OnePlus One and OnePlus 2. The textured coating makes the device incredibly grippy, and is generally a huge improvement over the standard 5T.
OnePlus says it'll "unbox the mystery" in January 2018, and until then, we'll be over here crossing our fingers for a Sandstone 5T.
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T review: Come for the value, not the excitement
- OnePlus 5T specs
- Should you upgrade from the OnePlus 3T?
- OnePlus 5T vs. Galaxy S8: Beast mode
- All of the latest OnePlus 5T news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Is OnePlus working on a Sandstone OnePlus 5T?
Some Oreo cookies :P
Why wouldn't they keep Sandstone standard? It's one of their signature materials for their phones.
People Apparently don't like plastic.
Great, a Sandstone back won't fix the ****** camera this has on it. Just sent mine back due to that.
A friend showed me this yesterday... We spent the next few minutes reenacting the last scene from seven.
I was never fond of the sandstone, but it does seem pretty popular...
WHAT'S IN THE BAWWWWWKS!?
https://youtu.be/5r-j5aq7NlM