You have our attention.

The OnePlus One is a memorable phone for a lot of different reasons, but one thing about the device that's always stuck with me is its Sandstone back. OnePlus used its Sandstone material on the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2, and its combination of being grippy and smooth at the same time made it one of the most unique phone materials to date.

Don't get too excited just yet, but it looks like OnePlus may be bringing it back for the 5T.

OnePlus recently uploaded a video to its YouTube channel called "What's in the Box?", and it shows a handful of different people feeling a mystery product inside a covered box. It's never revealed what exactly they're touching, but the individuals in the clip say that it's "smooth", "a little bit textured", "like a stone", and "quite grippy." As if that wasn't on the nose enough, one person even says "It might be the OnePlus One Sandstone."

While it's entirely possible that OnePlus could just be teasing some random accessory with a Sandstone texture, we're inclined to believe that it is, in fact, a OnePlus 5T.

The Star Wars version of the 5T that OnePlus released in select markets stands out the most for its white color and red alert slider, but one thing that's not really noticeable in pictures/renders its Sandstone material on the back. As Harish noted in his hands-on with the phone:

Unlike the glossy metal back on the standard variant of the OnePlus 5T, the Star Wars edition comes with a Sandstone finish à la OnePlus One and OnePlus 2. The textured coating makes the device incredibly grippy, and is generally a huge improvement over the standard 5T.

OnePlus says it'll "unbox the mystery" in January 2018, and until then, we'll be over here crossing our fingers for a Sandstone 5T.