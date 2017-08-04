OnePlus is now working on rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.8 'ASAP.'

OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update to the OnePlus 5 earlier this week, introducing electronic image stabilization (EIS) when shooting 4K video along with a slew of bug fixes.

Following the update, several users on Reddit and OnePlus' own forums started noticing a lot of stutter during gaming. OnePlus acknowledged the issue, and has withdrawn the 4.5.7 update.

The company is working on a fix, which will be rolled out with OxygenOS 4.5.8. From the OnePlus forums:

We are withdrawing 4.5.7 due to a gaming stutter issue reported from some forum users. Therefore, we will push out 4.5.8 instead to resolve this issue ASAP.

The OnePlus 5 witnessed its share of issues in recent weeks, but OnePlus has taken a proactive stance in addressing the problems with the handset.

If you've made the switch to OxygenOS 4.5.7 and are noticing issues while gaming, the 4.5.8 hotfix update should be available imminently.