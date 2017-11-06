OnePlus is giving the OnePlus 5T a live launch event in Brooklyn.

OnePlus always hypes the launch of its newest phone, but the company is taking things to the next level — and to a new city — with the OnePlus 5T. In a post on the company's forums, co-founder Carl Pei said that the OnePlus 5T will be unveiled in Brooklyn, New York City (where they paint murals of Biggie) on November 16.

The phone will then go on sale on November 21 in North America and Europe, followed by China on December 1. Indian users will get a chance to buy the phone on November 21 in a flash sale, with wider availability on November 28.

As many of you know, our team has been hard at work on the OnePlus 5T. But our products aren't built by us alone, the OnePlus community has played a key role. Feedback from our users led us to develop one of the industry's most powerful video stabilization solutions, as well as one of its most accurate sRGB display calibrations. We stepped up community involvement in our product development since launching our Open Beta program back in August 2016. Over 15 thousand users have contributed to this program, by sharing bug reports, suggesting new features, and helping us optimize existing ones. Our devices are always built together with you. That's why we're inviting you to "A New View", the upcoming OnePlus 5T launch event. We can't wait to tell you all about the new features and improvements that we have been working on.

OnePlus is selling a limited number of tickets for fans of the company and its products to attend the event. Starting November 8, for $40, the public can purchase tickets to the launch event; everyone else can watch through the livestream on November 16 at 11am ET / 5pm GMT.

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5T!