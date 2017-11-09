You could be among the first ten people to get their hands on the OnePlus 5T.

After more than enough leaks and rumors, OnePlus will finally be taking the stage in New York City on November 16 to officially unveil the OnePlus 5T. We've seen plenty of promotion from the company in an attempt to hype up the device as much as possible, and in this latest move, OnePlus is now looking for ten people to review the 5T ahead of its official launch.

OnePlus is running this promotion through its "The Lab" program, and eager participants can fill out a forum to tell OnePlus why they should be considered as one of the lucky ten.

Submissions can be sent in starting now, and OnePlus says it'll select its ten reviewers on November 15 by 10:00 PM EST – just a day before the 5T is announced.

Those that are selected will be among the first ten people in the world to own a OnePlus 5T, and once they get their hands on the phone, they'll be tasked with putting it through its paces to let other users know just what they think about it.

If you're interested and think you're up for the task, you can fill out the submission form here.