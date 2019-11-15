The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are a couple of the best Android phones you can buy in 2019. In fact, our own Daniel Bader called the OnePlus 7T "the best of Android for under $600" in his review.

Besides the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro offering some amazing specs and features for the price, OnePlus also continues to impress with its software support by constantly updating the two devices. To that end, on November 14 OnePlus pushed out OxygenOS 10.0.6 for the OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.4 for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The changelog mentions the usual improvements to stability and general bug fixes that most updates bring with them, along with both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro also receiving optimizations for standby power consumption, Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and the expanded screenshot feature.

The OnePlus 7T Pro received a couple of extra bullet points though with an updated Android security patch and a fix for the black bar issue when charging or playing a video. The full changelogs can be found below.

OnePlus 7T

Optimized standby power consumption

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

Optimized the expanded screenshot feature

OnePlus 7T Pro

Optimized standby power consumption

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video

Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

Optimized the expanded screenshot feature

As is typical with OxygenOS updates, both updates will be going out in stages. Once it has been confirmed there are no system breaking bugs, then you can expect a wider rollout in the next few days.