Celebrating four years of never settling.

It's hard to believe, but four years ago OnePlus was founded and started to tease its very first phone – the OnePlus One. The OnePlus One redefined what you could expect from a smartphone for just $300, and since then, OnePlus has continued to release excellent hardware at even better prices.

In honor of its fourth birthday, OnePlus is running a few different promotions to help thank its customers.

The first of these are discounts up to 30% off select accessories. Most of the savings are on cases and screen protectors for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, but you'll also find a modest discount on the OnePlus Bullets Earphones V2.

OnePlus also has some sort of exclusive gift box that it'll begin selling on December 14 at 9:00 AM CET, and it'll be filled with a "handpicked assortment of fan favorites." No other details are given, but seeing as how only 500 of the boxes will be available for purchase, it's probably something worth picking up.

Along with the accessory discounts and mystery box, OnePlus is also running the "Anniversary Lucky Draw" so you can try your hand at winning some free goodies. The current prize pool consists of backpacks, messenger bags, a t-shirt, baseball cap, and $5 and $10 off promo codes for OnePlus accessories and gear. A mystery prize will be unveiled on December 17, and although OnePlus hasn't announced what it is, it'll likely be a new OnePlus 5T.

See at OnePlus