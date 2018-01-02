The Sandstone OnePlus 5T is almost here.

Right at the tail-end of 2017, OnePlus uploaded a video to its YouTube channel called "What's in the Box?". In the clip, a handful of people are feeling a mystery item in a box with numerous hints that they're touching a OnePlus 5T with the company's signature Sandstone material on the back.

OnePlus says in the video that this mystery product will be announced in January, but the company's since shared a teaser image on its Weibo account that says there are "three days left" until "the classic returns." There's a date of January 5 on the image, and behind the text is what looks to be the Sandstone texture with a white paint job. In addition to this, many of OnePlus's Twitter accounts have had their profile and header images changed to feature the same white Sandstone background.

Although it hasn't officially been said, it's quite obvious that January 5 will see the announcement of a white OnePlus 5T with a Sandstone finish. The Star Wars version of the 5T that was released alongside The Last Jedi featured this very same getup, and it looks like OnePlus is ready to expand it to more markets sans the Star Wars logo on the back.

We aren't sure if the red alert slider will remain intact, but either way, we won't have to wait too much longer before Sandstone makes the return that we're sure many of you have been waiting for.