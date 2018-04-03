OnePlus got a lot of Star Wars fans excited last year when it rolled out a limited edition variant of the OnePlus 5T with Star Wars branding , and it looks like the company is set to do a similar collaboration with a Hollywood franchise with the OnePlus 6 . According to a video posted on OnePlus India's Facebook page , the company is teaming up with Marvel Studios to roll out an Avengers-themed variant of its upcoming flagship.

The teaser intercuts between the OnePlus and Avengers logos, and reveals the release date of the upcoming Avengers movie. Based on the text of the post, it looks like this was a test video that was erroneously published on Facebook. Nevertheless, it gives us a good idea as to what OnePlus is planning for its upcoming phone. The original video has been taken down, so here's a mirror:

With Avengers: Infinity War set to hit theaters on April 27, it's possible we'll see the OnePlus 6 make its debut at around the same time. I love what OnePlus managed to do with the Star Wars variant of the 5T, and I'm excited to see what's in store with the Avengers-themed model. At this point, it's unclear whether the device will be limited to the Indian market, like the Star Wars-themed variant, or whether it will see a global release. We should know more in the coming weeks.

As for the device itself, we know that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch (albeit one smaller than the iPhone X), and it may feature various finishes for the back (including a wood option). The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, and is likely to offer an option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

What do you guys want to see from an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6?