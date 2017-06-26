Every once and a while it's great to get a feel for what's going on behind the scenes of a smartphone launch.

As they have done before, a handful of high-level people from OnePlus fired up a Reddit AMA to field questions from some of the most die-hard fans of the company. This time, it's all about the OnePlus 5 of course.

As is typically the case with Reddit AMAs, there's a whole lot of cruft to wade through to find the "good stuff." But nestled within all of the strategically unanswered questions, there are a few good nuggets in there relating to decisions on the camera, design, accessories and overall marketing of the phone.

If you're interested in getting some additional insight into the OnePlus 5's creation and future prospects from the OnePlus team itself, the Reddit thread is definitely worth browsing. After taking a look through I don't see any major bombshells, nor was I expecting any, but it's still worth seeing how some of the OnePlus engineering, software and product team feel about the phone.

