Every once and a while it's great to get a feel for what's going on behind the scenes of a smartphone launch.
As they have done before, a handful of high-level people from OnePlus fired up a Reddit AMA to field questions from some of the most die-hard fans of the company. This time, it's all about the OnePlus 5 of course.
As is typically the case with Reddit AMAs, there's a whole lot of cruft to wade through to find the "good stuff." But nestled within all of the strategically unanswered questions, there are a few good nuggets in there relating to decisions on the camera, design, accessories and overall marketing of the phone.
If you're interested in getting some additional insight into the OnePlus 5's creation and future prospects from the OnePlus team itself, the Reddit thread is definitely worth browsing. After taking a look through I don't see any major bombshells, nor was I expecting any, but it's still worth seeing how some of the OnePlus engineering, software and product team feel about the phone.
Reader comments
I wonder why they went with a high-resolution on a small image sensor for the secondary camera
I saw the AMA, and I think 'reveal little' is an understatement, they barely answered any of the questions :P
Any lengthy questions which scrutinised OnePlus' marketing, pricing, features, software updates were ignored...
Could be worse though.
The Wyclef Jean AMA was an abomination.
tbh most Reddit AMAs are an abomination.
Are there alternative platforms to this AMA thingy? Greetings from Ghana.
Played around a hour or so with the 8GB /128 GB Model today from work colleagues.
That's one ****** phone ,lol my V20 kills this device, even my cameras are better.
And I have Memory card and removeable battery and Military Drop Spec, IR Blaster, Second Display, FM Radio, Miracast :)
And my B&O Quad DAC AMP blows the OP5 away. It's not even funny anymore.
Buy the LG V20 for 339 at ebay with lovely Bang&Olufson Headset included, you will have more fun with your device. Sure.
Oh and get the V20 Charging Bundle for TOTAL Mobile Freedom.
Not have to plug cable into the device ever and go from 0 to 100% in under 1 Minute is soooooon nice !!!!
Killer feature !
The OP5 looks boring same IPhones, too.