OnePlus 5's DxOMark score is about to be revealed, but the phone maker is in a tough spot.
Back in May, before we knew what the OnePlus 5 looked like or whether its camera was a double, the company boasted of a partnership with DxOMark, a popular camera testing platform that companies like OnePlus (and HTC, Samsung, LG, and others) like to use as a way to promote their optical prowess.
Here's what OnePlus said about the partnership at the time:
We're happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. DxO is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They've got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones.
Working alongside DxO, we're confident the OnePlus 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around.
Well, the phone's June 20 announcement and release came and went, and nary a peep was heard from OnePlus or DxOMark about the so-called partnership. At the same time, we know a lot about the dual camera setup and have pitted the OnePlus 5 against incumbents like the Galaxy S8 and current DxO leader, the HTC U11, and it doesn't fare so well.
Still, OnePlus has two things to lean on: further improvements to the camera through software updates and a high score from DxOMark, which should be coming soon, according to the company's Facebook page.
There are two possible scenarios from this impending announcement: either OnePlus will score higher than the HTC U11's current score of 90 and top the charts, putting into question all of our subjective and objective remarks on the company's 16-megapixel shooter, or the phone will earn a decent-but-not-great score, likely 86 or 87, which would put it on the same level as the Huawei P10 or iPhone 7. The second result is more desirable, but it also wouldn't look great on OnePlus, since the company went out of its way to optimize its camera setup for DxOMark's test suite.
Of course, even the most stringent test suites have an element of subjectivity to them, since we all enjoy different visual aspects of camera sensors, lenses, and the software that powers them. But as with devices like the Google Pixel, it's fairly easy to assert that its low-light performance is objectively better than most, if not all other phones on the market and that the HTC U11 does a fantastic job taking photos in almost any lighting condition.
Unfortunately, at this point in the game, as good as the camera can be, it would be hard to assert the same thing about the OnePlus 5.
Reader comments
Eh I wouldn't be proud of this... Look at this pic MKBHD took.. Looks horrible https://twitter.com/mkbhd/status/882417357448204289
Did you see the guy on the thread with the 6p?
Such a strong shooter even still.
Unfortunately for OnePlus, everyone in the photography world by know agrees that DxOMark scores have the credibility of the North Korean News Agency.
When you say photographers do you actually mean those that pay the bills with their cameras or hobbyists?
I ask because went to college with a few that between video and stills do make a living off it and none of them have anything negative to say about dxo.
Both, actually, but I'm talking about photographers only, not videographers.
DxO used to be a reputable company but in the last few years they've fallen into the "we'll score according to what we're paid to score" which led them to get discredited. They stopped explaining how they reach their scores, what is the methodology used, you know, all those things a serious scientific score forces you to make public so that your facts can be tested and, if so, contradicted (or reiterated).
And if they were already looked suspiciously in regards to evaluation of actual DSLRs, when DxO started rating mobile phones it became abundantly clear that their methodology was non-existent.
Ah gotcha, that's sad really. I haven't chatted with them on how they feel about dxo recently, so that might explain it.
My roommate went on to be a cinematographer so I'm more in touch with that side of things.
Let me put it to you this is way. If I'm taking pictures with a camera and the pictures look crappy to me an "expert" saying otherwise won't change that. A number of reviewers have said the camera on the OnePlus 5 is so-so. DxO saying something different won't change their opinion.
I don't think that has anything to do with my question but thanks for the opinion hah.
I reckon DxOMark will score it average then make a ton of excuses about OnePlus not following their advice or having their hands tied when it came to implementing their ideas to OnePlus. Either that or they'll simply say "you can't polish a ****".
Lol, the results speak for themselves, if it scores anywhere near an iPhone 7 (or higher) DXO will be exposed for the sham they are.
Waiting for software tweaks for the OnePlus 5's camera. Feels like the camera quality fell below many people's expectations since they advertised so much about "clearer photos" .
Software improvements will help a bit but they also need to up there game in the camera's hardware(lens, sensor)
They are really just trying to make it seem like it was worth it to raise the price. It's a worse phone than the 3t except for maybe a slightly better camera and better battery life due to new processor. Their customer service is still just as bad. Their return policy still sucks and they blame it on their shipping partners. I used love what they were doing, now their just losing control.
I'm impressed with their software, but I'm not buying the camera thing.
Real world pictures mean nothing. Everyone knows that specs are what's important, not performance. If it gets the best mark then its the best. That's really all that needs to be said.
Lol 😂, absolutely.
I'm actually enjoying the camera. Not as reliable (obviously) as the S8+ I sold, or the 7+ I have in my drawer, but it's capable of taking great shots. It's a shame that OP likes hyping things up too much, but I'm excited to see further software improvements, because this phone is a win.
Regardless of how this thing scores on camera tests and benchmarks, or the fact that OnePlus took a step back copying the iPhone, the OP5 is the fastest, most powerful Android phone ever built. And the 3T is only a hair behind
Lol, despite not being very good at stuff people actually use their phones for it's slightly faster than the competition. Great selling point.