So you're getting a fancy new OnePlus 6. I can't say I'm not jealous — congratulations! There's just one problem: with the shiny (or matte, if you're opting for Midnight Black) new glass backing, the OnePlus 6 will likely be much more fragile than previous OnePlus devices like the aluminum-forged 5T. It's also going to be a fingerprint magnet no matter which finish you opt for, and nothing ruins the sleek aesthetic of a new phone like a coating of finger oils and smudges.

Luckily, there's a pretty simple solution to this problem: just slap a case on your phone! The OnePlus 6 is still so new that there aren't many third-party cases to choose from just yet (at least not from major brands like Spigen or Incipio), but the good news is that with each new phone OnePlus announces, it also reveals a wide range of first-party cases made available directly from its own site.

OnePlus's cases this year are better than ever.

That's true this year more than ever; there's already a variety of great-looking new options including bumpers, silicone cases, wood-stylized cases, flip covers, and "karbon" cases. On top of that, there are other handy accessories for the OnePlus 6 like a tempered glass screen protector and the new Bullets Wireless headphones. Suffice to say, OnePlus is making sure that you can get everything you'll need for your phone straight from the source, and that's a really good thing.

This isn't to say that no other manufacturer offers its own line of cases, though. Samsung has some fantastic options available for its flagships — I've been using the Alcantara case on my Galaxy S9 for months, and Daniel adores the Hyperknit case. But as so many commenters are quick to point out, those cases aren't exactly cheap for how little protection they actually offer; they're more about fit and form than function.