OnePlus is finally addressing one of the biggest concerns surrounding its phones since the company's inception — the longevity of software support. Per the OnePlus forums , we now have official details on the new OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule.

Under this schedule, all OnePlus phones (including T variants) will receive 2 years of "regular software updates" from the date of release.

Regular software updates include the likes of Android version upgrades and new OnePlus-specific features, and along with this, all phones are also getting 3 years of Android Security patch updates that will be pushed out every two months.

OnePlus's 5G phone will be released at some point next year.

The OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule goes into effect right now and applies to the OnePlus 3/3T, 5/5T, 6, and all future phones.

On a similar note, OnePlus announced that the Open Beta program for the 3 and 3T will be ending this week. In early-July, users that are in the Open Beta will receive an OTA update to go back to the current stable build of OxygenOS.

In other OnePlus news, CEO Pete Lau recently took the stage at Mobile World Congress Shanghai to confirm that the company plans on releasing a 5G-compatible phone next year and that it's still in talks to bring OnePlus phones to U.S. carriers (something we first heard about in January at CES).

With OnePlus's new commitment to software support, are you more likely to buy a OnePlus phone for yourself and/or recommend them to people you know?

