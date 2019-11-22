OnePlus is emailing customers with a boilerplate message about "order information [that] was accessed by an unauthorized party." The company says that while passwords, payment information and account information is safe, "name, contact number, email and shipping addresses may have been exposed."

In the email, which does not include the number of people affected nor how far back into OnePlus's customer history the breach goes, the company says that "We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident and protect your data." Two people at Android Central received the email, too, with one not using the OnePlus store since buying the OnePlus 6 release back in mid-2018.

This isn't the first time OnePlus has reported a data breach. Back in January 2018, the company said that 40,000 users of its online store were affected by a malicious script added to its payment code that scraped the credit and debit card data of people buying products on its store.

We have reached out to OnePlus for comment and will report back when we know more. There is a OnePlus forum thread set up for affected customers to communicate directly with the company about this, too.

