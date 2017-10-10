Well this isn't a great look — but there's an explanation.
A concern from earlier this year over how much data OnePlus has been collecting has resurfaced this week, pointing to the fact OxygenOS on all recent OnePlus phones keeps track of all sorts of information on the phone and sends it back to the company. Despite this being something that's been happening for some time on OnePlus phones and that's several months since first being discovered, users have just now been reminded of it and are (rightfully) concerned over just how much is being collected and what's being done with it.
OnePlus, just like any other phone manufacturer, collects information on how your phone is being used, what apps are installed, and what issues may arise — and it's often tied to that phone and your user account in particular. The report from earlier this year clearly shows how a OnePlus phone (a OnePlus 2 in this case) was collecting how long apps were used for, what Wi-Fi networks were being connected to, the phone's associated user account and much more. It was sending the data back to OnePlus as well — and mostly for good reason, as it helps OnePlus improve its software and help with customer support should the need arise.
When asked for a comment on the matter, OnePlus responded with exactly as we'd expect:
We securely transmit analytics in two different streams over HTTPS to an Amazon server. The first stream is usage analytics, which we collect in order for us to more precisely fine tune our software according to user behavior. The second stream is device information, which we collect to provide better after-sales support.
While it may seem like a massive treasure trove of information that shouldn't be leaving the phone, this sort of diagnostic and usage data is collected routinely, with rare exception, on smartphones. In this case, some of the data collection can actually be turned off. The first "stream" of information, which includes things like which apps are installed and how the software is used, can be disabled by going to Settings, Advanced and turning off "Join user experience program." The second "stream" cannot be turned off, as is typical on phones.
Now the fact that this wasn't something that was clearly explained to the user during setup or even in the settings where you turn it off is something that's worth being a bit upset about. As is the fact that personally identifiable information like user accounts and IMEI numbers are being tied to the data, as shown by the research. But OnePlus is hardly alone in what it's collecting from its phones, and the core issue of the data itself being collected isn't something we should be surprised or alarmed by — and taking OnePlus as its word, it seems to be handling the data appropriately as well.
Reader comments
This is the problem with Chinese phones. Attractive price for the hardware but at the risk of not only bad after sales support but spying like this. Perhaps custom ROMs are the only way to go with these phones?
Did you even read the article tho?
That's not the commenting order nowadays.
Bada bing bada boom!
BIG badda boom.
Lol unfortunately you're bang on. Read the article? Ain't nobody got time for that.
Perhaps if your site didn't have so many garbage ads, more people might stick around long enough to read the whole article.
OR...just do not comment. Reading is fundamental (I read somewhere).
Bla1ze, unfortunately you've nailed it.
Of course they will respond like that.
I had the first 2 phones put out by these joker's....never again. POS phones.
#neveragain
Again, I'm not sure how this is what you got out of this article. The data collection is completely standard practice. The only issue is how it was named/explained to users — not something other companies are particularly good at either.
Why does this article sound like they're excusing the behavior?
"Everyone else is doing it so oh well, just accept it and move on, nothing to see here..."
Sure, other phone manufacturers do it, but it doesn't make it okay. Also, saying they do it 'securely' doesn't make me feel any better about it either. Luckily, there is a way to turn it off using adb shell.
Also, Librem 5 cannot come soon enough.
I simply don't trust this company with my info. Don't care how they respond.
Just a gut feeling.
Hang on, doesn't Facebook, Google etc do exactly the same thing? And if the data is encrypted then what's the big deal? FWIW I have the OnePlus 5 and whilst it's not perfect (ho-hum design) it's a damn good device for the price, which is about half of an equivalent Android flagship from Samsung or Google in Australia. TBH there's so much data mining going on by other tech companies I don't get the hate OnePlus is getting (especially over at Android Police).
I don't think people are singling out OP on this, Google, Apple, MS, etc all get their fair share of hate. I tend to think people are getting tired of it though.
I also wonder if some of this analytics data was used to help OnePlus figure out the issue that had affected 911 calling in some areas back when the OnePlus 5 was launched.
So basically... a released statement to slow the bad PR they've gotten in the past several hours? Not sure I trust that explanation they gave, them being them and all.
Come on, People! The God called Google also collects your life's data. Its not just OP. Just get over it.