This is certainly annoying, but it's not the end of the world.
Following the launch of its latest phone – the OnePlus 5T – OnePlus held an AMA on its official forums to answer any questions that its fans/customers had about the new tech. A lot of questions were answered, and one of the more interesting tidbits to come out of this was the fact that none of OnePlus's phones will support Project Treble.
Quick refresher – what in the world is Project Treble?
This is a system that Google announced in May to help speed up the infamously slow update process for new versions of Android when they're released, and although phones that ship with Android 8.0 Oreo or later have Treble turned on by default, ones that later upgrade to Oreo from previous versions of Android aren't required to do so.
As a result of this, the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, and even the 5T won't support Treble. This could theoretically mean slower updates compared to other manufacturers, but we wouldn't get too worried just yet.
The lack of Treble on the 5T is far from a dealbreaker.
First of all, we still haven't seen any real benefit from Treble. This will hopefully change beginning next year as phones actually start shipping with Oreo out of the box, but there's still no guarantee that we'll see a noticeable difference in update turnaround times.
Secondly, OnePlus is already damn good at updating its hardware to new versions of Android in a timely manner. An open beta of Oreo will be released to the 5 and 5T in late December, and last year's 3 and 3T recently received an update to a stable build of it.
Is it peculiar and potentially irritating that OnePlus won't be supporting Treble on its phones? Yes. Is it reason enough to not buy the 5T? Not at all.
Reader comments
With OnePlus the question is how long will they continue to provide updates for a particular phone, not how quickly will they arrive.
For that, only time will tell - after the OnePlus 2 I'll judge by delivery only, not promises.
How is OnePlus with security updates?
Exactly what I was going to ask. Pretty much the only thing holding me back from the 5T. That and the piss poor speaker!
The question is not just about oxygenos. getting treble working would help third party rom developers. Maybe it wouldn't be a deal breaker for the 5t, but as a whole it's a good sign that OnePlus isn't the powerusers phone it once was. When they can waste time redesigning the system ui but can't give us treble.
Next year when they can launch with Oreo they will make Treble a bullet point on their advertising. They were just too lazy to work on Oreo sooner.
Oreo has been out since August. That is like half a year after release on a new phone. How is that great?