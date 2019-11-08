What you need to know
- OnePlus devices running both Android 9 and 10 are being affected by the high battery drain.
- WhatsApp version 2.19.308 appears to be the culprit for the cause of the drain.
- Some Xiaomi phone users are reporting that they are being affected by the bug as well.
OnePlus phones have been great on battery life for the last few iterations of smartphones, however, users of WhatsApp on these devices are having their batteries hammered.
OnePlus users are reporting on Reddit, OnePlus forums, and even through the Play Store that WhatsApp is drastically draining their batteries by 40% or more. To make matters worse, they are getting this horrendous effect even with limited use of the app.
Now, this issue isn't being seen across all OnePlus devices, only on phones using Android 9 and 10 — which is a large swath of OnePlus smartphones. It doesn't appear to be every one that uses WhatsApp on their OnePlus phones, but it does seem to be a reasonably high number of folks — even some Xiaomi users are reporting this issue as well.
Hopefully, this bug gets squashed soon, because phones from OnePlus like their fantastic 7T is one of the best phones Android fans can get right now.
Another winner
OnePlus 7T
A welcomed upgrade
Continuing in the recent hits of great phones from OnePlus, the 7T brings the 90Hz display and the new Snapdragon 855+ to the mid-range price range with flagship performance. It's paired with clean software with thoughtful customizations to Android for a wonderful experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New rumor says the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 120Hz display
According to a new rumor, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display.
CCMI means profits and that's why carriers are doing it
Carriers know that done right, RCS offers new business opportunities. We just have a different definition of right than carriers do.
Keep your Pixel 4 slim and protected with this $12 case
What makes a good phone case? A great design, ample protection, and a low price. The Spigen Liquid Air for the Pixel 4 delivers on all those fronts, making it a fantastic option for the phone.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2019
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!