OnePlus phones have been great on battery life for the last few iterations of smartphones, however, users of WhatsApp on these devices are having their batteries hammered.

OnePlus users are reporting on Reddit, OnePlus forums, and even through the Play Store that WhatsApp is drastically draining their batteries by 40% or more. To make matters worse, they are getting this horrendous effect even with limited use of the app.

Now, this issue isn't being seen across all OnePlus devices, only on phones using Android 9 and 10 — which is a large swath of OnePlus smartphones. It doesn't appear to be every one that uses WhatsApp on their OnePlus phones, but it does seem to be a reasonably high number of folks — even some Xiaomi users are reporting this issue as well.

Hopefully, this bug gets squashed soon, because phones from OnePlus like their fantastic 7T is one of the best phones Android fans can get right now.