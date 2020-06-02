OnePlus confirmed last week that it was ending its partnership with McLaren. The collaboration with the Formula 1 outfit kicked off in 2018, and resulted in two phones: the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

It is sad to see the partnership fizzle out, and while OnePlus didn't say why it wasn't renewing its deal with McLaren, it's easy enough to guess. Lackluster sales likely played a part, but there's also the question of synergy: it never made much sense for OnePlus to team up with a Formula 1 outfit.

McLaren isn't a recognizable name in countries where OnePlus sells most of its phones.

The McLaren collaboration was focused on speed — what better way to highlight speed than partnering with a Formula 1 outfit? — but the resultant devices didn't differentiate themselves enough from OnePlus' regular phones. And with OnePlus effectively shutting down its European business earlier this year, the partnership with the Formula 1 outfit ended up being another casualty.

But the bigger issue is that McLaren just does not have any brand recognition outside of Formula 1. Sure, it makes a few road cars, but outside of Formula 1 enthusiasts (like myself) and automotive fans, no one knows about the brand. There's also the fact that McLaren is going through its worst spell in Formula 1, finishing ninth (out of ten teams on the grid) in 2017, sixth in 2018, and fourth last year. Far from the heady days in the '90s when the brand dominated the sport.

And while Formula 1 has tens of millions of fans around the world, that fanbase is limited to European markets, Australia, and parts of Southeast Asia. The sport doesn't have a sizable audience in the U.S. or India, and that meant a majority of customers in OnePlus' two largest markets had no idea about the brand. It's no wonder the collaboration is coming to an end.